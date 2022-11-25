 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

