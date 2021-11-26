 Skip to main content
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

