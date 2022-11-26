This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
