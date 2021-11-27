For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is foreca…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. I…