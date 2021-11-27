 Skip to main content
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

