Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

