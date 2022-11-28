 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Overcast. A shower of rain or wet snow possible late. Low 28F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

