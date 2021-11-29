For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We …
Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. I…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…