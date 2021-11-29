Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

 Skip to main content
For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph.

Local Weather

