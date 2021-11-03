 Skip to main content
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

