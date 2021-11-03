This evening in Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degre…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degr…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …