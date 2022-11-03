Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.