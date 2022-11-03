For the drive home in Columbus: Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
All showers have left the area and skies will eventually become sunny Friday. Temperatures on the rise. Find out if the warming trend will continue and if rain will stay away in our weekend forecast.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
Off and on rain expected today, but it looks like some will be seeing more than others. Find out who has the best chance of rain and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast.
Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Columbus folks will see warm te…
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…