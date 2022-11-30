This evening's outlook for Columbus: Mainly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
