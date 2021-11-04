Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
