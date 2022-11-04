This evening's outlook for Columbus: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Snow may mix in late. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
