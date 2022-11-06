 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News