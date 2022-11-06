Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.