This evening's outlook for Columbus: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
