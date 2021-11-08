 Skip to main content
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

