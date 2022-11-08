Columbus's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
