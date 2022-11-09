Columbus's evening forecast: Windy with periods of thunderstorms after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Chilly temperatures Monday, but right where we should be for this time of year. Dry during the day, but rain will move in late tonight. Will it stick around for Election Day? Find out here.
Get ready for a remarkably warm and windy Wednesday. Dry during the day, but showers and storms will return late tonight and temperatures will tumble for Thursday. Here's the latest information.
Some will miss out on the rain today, but carry the umbrella if you'll be hitting the polls as showers and storms will be around. Warming up and getting very windy for Wednesday. Full details here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degr…
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
