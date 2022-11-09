Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Windy with periods of thunderstorms after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.