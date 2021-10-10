 Skip to main content
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

