Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

