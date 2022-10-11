 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

