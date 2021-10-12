 Skip to main content
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

