Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph.