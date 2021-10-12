This evening in Columbus: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
