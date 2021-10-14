Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot …
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…
Columbus will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus …
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. There is…
Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today.…