 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. N winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News