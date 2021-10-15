This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
