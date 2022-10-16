 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

