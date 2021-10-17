Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.