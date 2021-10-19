Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
