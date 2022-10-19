Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.