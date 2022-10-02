This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
