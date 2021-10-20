This evening in Columbus: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
