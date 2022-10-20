 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

