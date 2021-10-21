 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News