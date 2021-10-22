Columbus's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
