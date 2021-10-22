 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

