Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

Local Weather

