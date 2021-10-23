Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of su…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Columbus will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…