This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
