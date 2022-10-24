 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

