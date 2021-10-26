Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.