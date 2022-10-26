 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

