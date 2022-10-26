Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm today in southeast Nebraska and getting even warmer for the weekend. Our next cold front arrives Sunday evening though with showers and possibly some strong storms. Full details here.
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
For the drive home in Columbus: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 6…
A cold front is going to scrape southeastern Nebraska today bringing a cool down and showers for some, but not for all. When will we catch a break from the wind? Here's your full weekend forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'l…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …