Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

