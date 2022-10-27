This evening's outlook for Columbus: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
