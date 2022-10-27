 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

