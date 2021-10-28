Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We wi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of su…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus people will see temperatu…