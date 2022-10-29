 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

