For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
