This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We wi…
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus people will see temperatu…