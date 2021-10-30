Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.