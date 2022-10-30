 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Columbus. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

