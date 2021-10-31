Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.