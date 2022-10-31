 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

