Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brin…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It shou…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luck…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.