Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

