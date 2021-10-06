This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbus will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
